InPlay Forecasts Record Quarterly Production

InPlay Oil Corp.’s average production in the second quarter of 2021 is forecast to be 5,325 boe/d (70 per cent light oil and NGLs) based on field estimates, which would be a record quarterly production rate.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more