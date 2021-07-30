Source Reports Higher Sand Volumes For Q2

Source Energy Services Ltd. grew market share in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB), reporting Q2 sand sales volumes of 557,208 metric tonnes (MT) and sand revenue of $58.1 million.
