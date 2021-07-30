SNC-Lavalin Closes Sale Of Substantial Portion Of Resources Oil & Gas Business

SNC-Lavalin closed the sale of a substantial portion of its resources oil & gas business on July 29, pursuant to the previously announced binding agreement with Kentech Corporate Holdings Limited dated Feb. 9, 2021.

