Q2 Round-Up: Cardinal, Athabasca

Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s second quarter production of 17,949 boe/d was five per cent higher than the same period in 2020.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more