Cautious Operators Keeping Lid On Capital Spending, Says Calfrac’s COO Lindsay Link

Oil and gas operators are reporting the highest free cash flows in years midway into 2021, but that money is unlikely to find its way into rapid growth in capital spending, Calfrac Well Services Ltd. president and chief operating officer Lindsay Link told analysts on the company’s second quarter 2021 conference call on Thursday.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.