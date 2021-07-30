ARC Expects 2H Production Of Approximately 340,000 Boe/d

ARC Resources Ltd. expects production in the second half of 2021 to average 335,000–350,000 boe/d (the company says it will be “approximately” 340,000 boe/d), with a revised forecast for full-year average production of 287,000–302,000 boe/d.

