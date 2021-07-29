Whitecap Dealing With Unplanned Weyburn Downtime, But Impact Should Be Minimal

Whitecap Resources Inc. is dealing with an unplanned downtime event at Weyburn, which will reduce its third quarter production by approximately 1,600 boe/d — to 114,000 boe/d.

