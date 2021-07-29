Tourmaline, AltaGas Address Blueberry Court Decision; B.C. Not Appealing Decision

Tourmaline Oil Corp. and AltaGas Ltd. executives were asked this morning on their second quarter conference calls to address a recent court decision in favour of the Blueberry River First Nations.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more