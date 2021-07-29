TC Energy Advances On Capital Projects; Company Boosts Comparable EBITDA For Q2 2021

TC Energy Corporation is exploring some opportunities to electrify and use renewable energy to power certain proprietary energy loads, with the goal of reducing emissions, as it advances on a C$21 billion secured capital program, working on a substantive portfolio of high-quality opportunities under development, says management.

