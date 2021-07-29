Suncor Updates Fort Hills Production Range For 2021

Suncor Energy Inc. has provided new 2021 guidance for Fort Hills production and cash operating costs as the company undertakes additional work to maintain slope integrity on the south side of the mine.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more