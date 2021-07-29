Suncor To Allocate 10% Of Budget To Build Out Low-Carbon Business

Suncor Energy Inc. expects to allocate $500 million per year (10 per cent of its annual capital budget) over the medium-term on investments that are intended to advance its lower-carbon energy offerings.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more