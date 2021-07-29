Cenovus Ups Production Guidance; Asset Sale Process Continues To Progress

Although Cenovus Energy Inc.’s capital guidance range remains unchanged at $2.3-$2.7 billion for the year it now reflects an increase to the oilsands spend of $100 million, a move which will add production this year and into 2022.

