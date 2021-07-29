Search
Oilsands
Upstream

‘Cash Generating Power’ Of Combined Cenovus-Husky Leads To Strong Q2 Results

Cenovus Energy Inc. says vastly improved market conditions, its integrated model and the positive impacts of its acquisition of Husky Energy Inc. spurred on strong Q2 financial and operational results that saw the company turn a profit of $224 million versus a loss of $235 million a year earlier.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!