Calfrac Looks Ahead To Increased Activity And Revenues In Second Half Of 2021

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. saw a post-pandemic rebound in revenues in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the previous year, but volatility in U.S fracturing markets resulted in the company failing to meet its performance expectations, said president and chief operating officer Lindsay Link.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more