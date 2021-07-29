Avanti Energy Appoints New Senior Drilling And Completions Manager

Avanti Energy Inc. has appointed Jody Denis as senior drilling and completions manager to oversee the company's drilling programs in both Alberta and Montana.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more