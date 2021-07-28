Tourmaline To Bring 140 Wells Onstream Through Balance Of 2021

Tourmaline Oil Corp. drilled 113.75 net wells in 1H 2021 and expects to drill approximately 250 net wells for full-year 2021, completing approximately 220 (net) of those wells by year end.

