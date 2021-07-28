Tourmaline Q2 Output Surges

Tourmaline Oil Corp.’s second quarter 2021 average production was 410,339 boe/d (414,387 boe/d prior to storage injections in California and Dawn), a 37 per cent increase over Q2 2020 (299,369 boe/d).

