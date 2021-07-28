Ovintiv Increases Full-Year Production Guidance; Boosts Montney Output In Q2

Ovintiv Inc. is increasing its full-year crude and condensate guidance to between 190,000 and 195,000 bbls/d (up from the previous guidance of around 190,000 bbls/d) due to strong production outperformance across its assets, although the $1.5 billion 2021 capital guidance remains unchanged.

