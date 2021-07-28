Ovintiv Increases Full-Year Production Guidance; Boosts Montney Output In Q2

Ovintiv Inc. is increasing its full-year crude and condensate guidance to between 190,000 and 195,000 bbls/d (up from the previous guidance of around 190,000 bbls/d) due to strong production outperformance across its assets, although the $1.5 billion 2021 capital guidance remains unchanged.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.