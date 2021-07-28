CP Ready For First DRU Train Out Of Hardisty

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited moved 76,100 carloads of energy, chemical and plastics freight (the category that includes crude-by-rail) for the second quarter, which is up 21 per cent from Q2 of 2020, and senior management expects continued strength in this segment with further economic recovery during the rest of 2021.

