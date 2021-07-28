Baytex Appoints Sustainability Officer

Baytex Energy Corp. has appointed Chad Lundberg as chief operating and sustainability officer to lead its sustainability efforts and to reinforce Baytex’s commitment to developing responsible energy for the future.

