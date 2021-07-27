Teck Fort Hills Output Down; Company Lowers Guidance

Teck Resources Limited’s 21.3 per cent share of bitumen production from Fort Hills decreased by four per cent in the second quarter to 17,806 bbls/d compared to the same period in 2020.

