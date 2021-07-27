Entropy Makes Executive Appointment

Jason Chadwick has been appointed vice-president of business development of Entropy Inc., responsible for developing relationships with third-party emitters and developing the commercial agreements and structures required to navigate the full spectrum of the complex carbon capture business.

