Shell/Pieridae License Transfer Proceeding 'Adjourned' Until Sept.

The public hearing process for applications to transfer from Shell Canada Limited to Pieridae Alberta Production Ltd. all of Shell’s licences and approvals for its Caroline, Waterton and Jumping Pound assets has been adjourned until Sept. 30, 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more