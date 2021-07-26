Shell Invests In Gulf Of Mexico Development

Royal Dutch Shell plc subsidiary Shell Offshore Inc. today took a final investment decision (FID) for Whale, a deepwater development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that features a 99 per cent replicated hull and an 80 per cent replication of the topsides from its Vito project.

