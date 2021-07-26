New Course Offers Rare Opportunity To Ask Questions About Directive 56 Changes – July 28

Oil and gas operators will learn how to navigate any new regulatory hurdles related to the recent changes to Directive 56 in a new course.

Navigating the energy regulator: Understanding the changes to Directive 56 on July 28 is delivered by a teaching team of three former Alberta Energy Regulator employees – Alanda Allum, Mark Taylor and Rob Cruickshank.

In late March the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) updated Directive 056: Energy Development Applications and Schedules and Manual 012: Energy Development Applications Procedures and Schedules.

Changes have been made to align with well licensing procedures that have been incorporated into the OneStop platform. Enhancements to well licensing that are scheduled to come into effect with the next OneStop wells release have also been included in the changes.

The ability to ask questions and clear up misunderstandings straight away is one of the strengths of the course, they said.

“A lot of things can be challenging when you’re going into a whole new framework, and not understanding necessarily the requirements that are behind each of those sections within the application,” said Allum. “What we are going to do is highlight some of the major changes and flag a lot of things that people should be aware of in Directive 56.”

Key modifications:

New well licences

Amendments to well licences

Information update submissions on select well licence data to increase integrity

Re-entry, resumptions, and deepenings

Cancellation of approvals

The course material focuses on the well section but there will be opportunities to ask questions about other components of the directive.

Attendees will learn the nuances needed to navigate through AER policy, how the changes could impact operations and the impacts of OneStop and how it contributes to Alberta’s Red Tape Reduction Act.

The course is for regulatory professional, consultants, regulators, anyone who interacts with the AER on well licences, leaders of regulatory teams in the oil and gas sector and surface land and stakeholder engagement team members.

