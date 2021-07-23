Cathedral Acquires Precision’s Directional Drilling Business; Companies In ‘Strategic Alliance’

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. and Precision Drilling Corporation this morning announced the closing of Cathedral’s acquisition of Precision’s directional drilling business for a purchase price of $6.35 million.

