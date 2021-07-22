Precision Sees Strong Start To Q3; Company Expects More Rig Activations Closer To Year End

Precision Drilling Corporation’s Q3 total drilling days likely will exceed the Q1 winter drilling season, says the chief executive, and there is the potential for more rig activations in Q4 as customers prepare for a busier 2022.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more