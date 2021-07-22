North American Construction In Contract Amendment With Mikisew North, Oilsands Producer

North American Construction Group Ltd. announced a contract amendment to a multiple use agreement between the Mikisew North American Limited Partnership (MNALP) and a major oilsands producer with an expiration date of December 2023.

