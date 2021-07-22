Green Energy M&A: BP, Repsol, Equinor Among Oil And Gas Players Active In Q2

Europe’s oil and gas majors again led the way in terms of green and renewable energy sector deal-making among oil producing peers in Q2, according to Evaluate Energy’s latest M&A report.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more