Cenovus To Buy Renewable Power From Cold Lake First Nations, Elemental Energy Partnership

Cenovus Energy Inc. has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) to buy solar-power produced electricity and the associated emissions offsets from a partnership between Cold Lake First Nations (CLFN) and Elemental Energy Inc.

