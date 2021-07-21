CN Moves More Petroleum And Chemical Products For Q2 2021; Firm Provides Merger Update

Canadian National Railway Company moved about 143,000 carloads of petroleum and chemical products — the category that includes crude-by-rail — for the second quarter of 2021, which is up nine per cent from Q2 last year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more