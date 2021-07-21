CAPP Report Highlights Energy Sector’s Track Record Of Lowering Emissions-Intensity

The country’s energy sector is making tremendous progress in reducing emissions as companies continue to invest significantly in the clean-technology sector and knowledge sharing across the industry, says a newly-released report by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more