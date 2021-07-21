Baker Hughes To Provide Tech For Alberta Hydrogen Project

Baker Hughes said that it signed a strategic global agreement with Air Products to develop next generation hydrogen compression solutions to lower the cost of production and accelerate adoption of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel.

