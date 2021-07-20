Strathcona Closes Private Offering Of US$500 Million Of Senior Notes

Strathcona Resources Ltd. has closed its previously announced private offering to eligible purchasers of US$500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875 per cent senior unsecured notes due in 2026.

