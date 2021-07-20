Plains ‘No Longer Pursuing’ Byhalia Connection

A key pipeline that was to link U.S.-based light crude with the Capline Pipeline, which will soon start transporting hundreds of thousands of bbls a day of oil to the Louisiana coast, has been cancelled.

