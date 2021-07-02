Pieridae Evaluating Goldboro LNG Strategic Alternatives

Pieridae Energy Limited says that cost pressures and time constraints due to COVID-19 have made building the current version of the LNG project impractical.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more