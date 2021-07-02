Petrus Extends Credit Agreements

Petrus Resources Ltd.’s syndicate of lenders has extended the borrowing base termination date on its senior revolving credit facility agreement to July 14 from June 30, 2021.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more