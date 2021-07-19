What’s In A Name? Energy Sector Companies Tweaking Their Monikers, Emphasizing ‘Energy’

An interesting trend in the energy sector is firms removing references to oil and gas in their names, which University of Calgary business professor Robert Schulz says highlights where the world is moving toward in terms of energy.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more