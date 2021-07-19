Nisga’a Nation, Rockies LNG And Western LNG Propose New LNG Project

The Nisga'a Nation, Rockies LNG and Western LNG filed the initial project description for the Ksi Lisims LNG project with the B.C. and federal governments.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more