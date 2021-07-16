Topaz Acquires Additional Montney Royalty Assets In NEBC

Topaz Energy Corp. has entered into definitive agreements with Tourmaline Oil Corp. for the purchase of gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 296,000 gross acres in the northeast B.C. Montney play area, for total cash consideration of $145 million, which will be funded through Topaz’s existing credit facilities.

