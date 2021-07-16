Strathcona Prices Its Private Offering of US$500 Million Of Senior Notes

Strathcona Resources Ltd. announced Thursday it has priced a private offering under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, to eligible purchasers, of US$500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875 per cent senior unsecured notes due 2026.

