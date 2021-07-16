Ovintiv Announces Redemption Of 3.90% Notes Due 2021

Ovintiv Inc. has issued a notice to the trustee of its 3.90 per cent notes due 2021to redeem the entire $517,823,000 aggregate principal amount.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more