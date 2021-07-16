New B.C. Clean Energy Centre Invests In Tech Such As CCUS; Shell Canada Offers Its Support

The federal and British Columbia governments, as well as Shell Canada Limited, are committing $35 million each towards a new B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy, collaborating to decarbonize the economy and scale up clean energy.

