Court Rules In Favour Of Blueberry FN; B.C. Cancels Summer PNG Tenure Dispositions

The B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation has cancelled the province’s pending July and August petroleum and natural gas tenure dispositions in consideration of a B.C. Supreme Court decision (on June 29) in favour of the Blueberry River First Nations, which has a formal treaty with the Crown.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more