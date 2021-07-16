CanOils Data: Table Of Recent Tourmaline Deals

A two-year consolidation initiative in the Alberta Deep Basin and B.C. Montney complexes is now essentially complete, Tourmaline Oil Corp. reported Thursday. The table, prepared by CanOils, shows deals since November 2020.

