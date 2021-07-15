Southern Energy Announces Interest In-Kind Payment

Southern Energy Corp. announces that the company has issued 3.9 million common shares to holders of its eight per cent convertible unsecured subordinated debentures issued on June 14, 2019, and Jan. 15, 2021, as payment in kind of accrued interest on the debentures due on June 30, 2021, in the aggregate amount of $335,560

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more