New Energy Team: Whitecap Creates Dedicated Group Focused On Low-Carbon Solutions

Whitecap Resources Inc. is advancing “green” energy opportunities, including by developing on its industry-leading carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) expertise, through the creation of a New Energy team.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more