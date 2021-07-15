Drilling Mud Cleanup Complete At Willow River HDD Site, Enbridge Reports

Enbridge Inc. reported on July 6 an inadvertent return after of a small amount of drilling fluid reached the surface during a horizontal directional drill (HDD) procedure at the Willow River in Aitkin County, Minn., where it is working on the Line 3 replacement project.
