NuVista Announces Issuance Of $230 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes

NuVista Energy Ltd. has entered into an underwriting agreement to sell, on a private placement basis, $230 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875 per cent senior unsecured notes due July 23, 2026, which was increased from the previously announced offering of $200 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more