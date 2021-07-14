New Course Offers Rare Opportunity To Ask Questions About Directive 56 Changes

Oil and gas operators will learn how to navigate any new regulatory hurdles related to the recent changes to Directive 56 in a new course.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more